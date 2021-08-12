The financial crisis. The euro crisis. The climate crisis. The refugee crisis. The crisis of democracy. The Covid-19 crisis. They’re all connected, mutually reinforcing, interdependent. To contain them, we must radically change the way we produce and consume, live and move about. But we’re making very slow progress towards this Great Transformation; it may even fail completely.

Young people demand that we finally begin the Great Transformation to sustainability, and Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court agrees. It recently ruled that to preserve future freedoms, measures commensurate with the scale of the challenges must be taken today. However, history has taught many Germans to be sceptical of grand promises of complete renewal. Most prefer a calm style of politics. However, the supposed ‘lack of alternatives’ did not lead to ‘down-to-earth policies that [were] neither left nor right’. Instead, neoliberalism continued dismantling the state.

The Covid-19 crisis laid bare the fact that EU countries like Germany was not prepared for a serious health emergency. Meanwhile, new crises involving China and Russia, streams of refugees, and climate catastrophes, artificial intelligence, and negative interest rates continue to crop up. The self-styled ‘island of bliss’ must find its way as quickly as possible in this new period. Whatever happened to the great transformation? Primarily, this has to do with the currently prevailing concepts of ‘the political’, which are unsuitable for shaping the Great Transformation.

For years, Berlin and Brussels have followed a strategy of gradual reforms, with the technocratic maintenance facility breaking down major difficulties into small problems to solve one by one. Normally, mixing scientific expertise with good governance works fine. But with big, interconnected, and mutually reinforcing crises, this type of ‘bullet-point-politics’ doesn’t solve the real problems anymore.

The failure of moral activism

The frustration with the timid standard practice of government and business has stimulated a new approach in the progressive camp that I call ‘moral activism’. Its advocates interpret the crises of our time as the ethical failure of individuals: Only when enough people realise they must change their behaviour will things change. In fact, millions of people have already begun to consume, travel, and live in an environmentally friendly fashion.

Many people find moral appeals patronising and disrespectful.

Moral activism, however, has two blind spots.

First, focusing on individual lifestyles obscures the concentrations of power that dominate the energy, financial, and manufacturing sectors. When distributional conflicts, power asymmetries, and class interests fade from view, then responsible entrepreneurs, ethical consumers, and post-material self-realisers believe that all they can do is work on themselves. That won’t do the trick.

Second, if modifying individual behaviour is the goal, moral activists have to enforce the ‘right’ way – whether that alienates potential allies or not. Many people find moral appeals patronising and disrespectful. In the current cultural class wars, moralistic calls for change provoke defiant ‘Now more than ever!’ responses from the other side. But with a climate denier for every climate activist, and a coronavirus denier for everyone who follows the health regulations, we’re stuck.

Anticipating political and social resistance, the technocrats pussyfoot – while moral activists don’t understand how things really work and exhaust themselves with meaningless virtue signalling. Instead of wasting time with moralising appeals, we need practicable ways to bring about the Great Transformation. We can no longer dismiss politics as ‘the art of the possible’ and conduct business as usual. Minor course corrections will not solve the countless intertwined crises. To overcome the systemic crisis, we must fundamentally restructure the social order that generates ever new ones.

Such monumental changes provoke resistance from those who profit from the status quo. The forces of inertia are strong, and the critical paradigm change cannot be implemented by any single social group – however powerful. That takes a broad social coalition: building alliances requires cooperation.

A transformative coalition

What’s needed is what I call ‘transformative realism’ that builds broad platforms for people with different interests, identities, worldviews, and values to gather and fight for a better future. The crucial difference to other approaches to building alliances is who defines these platforms. It’s usually the so-called ‘critical educated elite’ – self-confident, financially secure, urban, high-ranking civil servants and academics not concerned with material things but focused on personal development and social engagement – who set the political agenda, develop solutions, and take part in public debates. Unsurprisingly, the resulting agenda reflects their fears and hopes, worldviews and lifestyles.

The self-styled moral vanguard provokes reactionary contrarians – and the two groups have shouting matches, poison the public discourse, and thereby neutralise each other. The social balance of power dooms attempts to impose a radical agenda on society.

This does not mean that the educated elite have no role to play. Their expertise, power of discourse, and passion are indispensable. But they must be ready to compromise with other lived realities to create a broad alliance. The educated elite must stop trying to force through what they view as the correct programme – and stop acting as if their way is morally superior.

Who can create transformative alliances that unite different lived experiences? Forging social compromises has always been the strength of social democracy, and in the 21st century, its role remains to include as many people as possible in the Great Transformation. Today’s polarised and fragmented society makes the task more difficult. We have got to build bridges between white Germans and immigrant workers, and the old and new middle classes.

The Covid-19 crisis has pointed up the need to realign state, market, and civil society.

The failure of neoliberalism gives us the chance to create new social alliances. Widespread resistance to public investment, European solidarity, and additional climate protection measures persists. However, during the Covid-19 crisis, key players have begun to reassess their interests. They understand that in the medium term, the state will have to shell out money to stimulate weak demand – which is possible with historically low interest rates. Cheap money wisely invested can lay the foundations of a socially and ecologically sustainable economy.

The Green New Deal

To mobilise social majorities for this new development model, the technical policies must be translated into narratives that are meaningful to a wide variety of social classes, camps, and lifestyles. We can’t just wonder if our policies are ambitious enough to get to the root causes of the crisis. We’ve also got to ask, ‘What kind of platforms can unite the many different social forces needed to enact a paradigm shift?’ They must fulfil two opposing criteria. On one hand, they must be ambitious. That means they won’t please everybody. But they must also be compatible … so they can’t be overly ambitious.

The Green New Deal is a good example of a suitable platform. Climate-neutral restructuring has its price. France’s ‘yellow vest’ protests show the danger of ignoring those affected by the ‘climate revolution’. A narrow alliance of capital and climate protestors will not suffice to inspire Germans to embrace socio-ecological transformation. Only a genuine Green New Deal that compensates those who will lose out from structural change can sustain a broad social coalition.

The Covid-19 crisis has pointed up the need to realign state, market, and civil society. Neither a patronising authoritarian state nor a neoliberal market economy can function in a pluralistic society. Broad social majorities support a forward-looking fiscal and industrial policy to advance socio-ecological-digital change and break up anti-democratic monopolies. In the age of digital capitalism, the state should see itself as a gardener – sowing, watering, nurturing, sheltering, and pruning.

Winning the fight against the Right calls for countering the politics of division with a politics of social cohesion. The return of the welfare state will reassure those with misgivings that they will not be abandoned. Germans living in small cities and towns also crave social cohesion, a sense of belonging, and support during tumultuous change. A far cry from jingoists, they welcome the world with open arms.

We can only make the Great Transformation happen by convincing a majority of society. Uncompromising radicalism won’t. We need a programmatically broad platform to broker social compromise: transformative realism.