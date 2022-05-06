Will father be followed by son and father by daughter? On 9 May, when the Philippine presidential elections will take place, the duo of Ferdinand ‘Bong Bong’ Marcos Jr and Sara Duterte-Carpio want to follow in their fathers’ footsteps and consolidate their families’ grip on power. Marcos Jr intends to inherit the legacy of his father Ferdinand Marcos, the long-term dictator who ruled the Philippines from 1965 to 1986 and exploited the country for personal gain to the tune of billions. Duterte-Carpio, on the other hand, is the daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte and could consolidate the fledgling family dynasty as vice president under Marcos Jr.

If the Marcos-Duterte pair is elected on Monday, there is unlikely to be a break with the policies of the current president. His political legacy weighs heavily: it was a surprise when Rodrigo Duterte was elected president of the Philippines in 2016 with 39 per cent of the vote. Starting the presidential campaign as an outsider, the then mayor of Davao City, the country’s second largest city, managed to pull off an upset victory. Duterte had promised to fight corruption and crime, to make the island state drug-free within six months, and to decentralise the country. With his populist demeanour and authoritarian political style, he presented himself as a strong leader – which parts of the Filipino population were longing for.

Duterte’s human rights abuses

Subsequently, because of his proclaimed ‘war on drugs’, Duterte came under criticism from human rights organisations and the international community. In the course of the campaign, more than 6,000 drug dealers and addicts were killed by police and vigilante squads, according to official figures. Estimates by human rights organisations of so-called ‘extrajudicial killings’ are much higher, at around 30,000 victims. Critics of the campaign, such as the senator and former chair of the Commission on Human Rights, Leila de Lima, have been rigorously targeted: De Lima was arrested in 2017 on flimsy grounds and remains imprisoned to this day. Because of the serious human rights violations, the International Criminal Court in The Hague has opened investigations against Duterte.

Marcos Jr wants to inherit Duterte’s difficult legacy.

His term in office also saw the declaration of martial law on the island of Mindanao, when Islamist terrorist groups succeeded in taking control of the city of Marawi. More than 1,000 people died when Philippine forces retook the city, and half a million inhabitants were displaced. In the field of foreign policy, Duterte moved closer to China during his presidency, snubbing the US as its former protective colonial power. He also ensured that the former dictator Ferdinand Marcos was buried posthumously in the cemetery of heroes.

With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Duterte imposed one of the strictest and longest lockdowns in the world, further exacerbating the difficult situation of the poor and destitute. In the shadow of the pandemic, Duterte shut down media outlets critical of the government and passed a controversial anti-terrorism law. The only reason his for a constitutional reform – through which he wanted to abolish the electoral term limits – failed was due to the pandemic. Until recently, Duterte had extremely high approval ratings among the population despite – or perhaps because of – his vulgar rhetorical gaffes and authoritarian political course.

The dictator’s son

Now, Marcos Jr wants to inherit Duterte’s difficult legacy. Because of a peculiarity of the Philippine electoral system, he has already run against his opponent, Leni Robredo, once. The president and vice-president are elected independently for six years. This makes it possible for candidates from different camps to occupy the posts. After the term of office has expired, a re-election for the same office is not possible.

Marcos Jr already competed against Leni Robredo for the office of vice-president in 2016. The new edition of the contest, however, is taking place under different auspices: Robredo managed to narrowly beat her rival. He went to different courts to overturn the election result but lost in all instances. In the 2022 presidential election, their head-to-head is now going into the second round. Until recently, Marcos Jr was clearly ahead of the current vice-president in polls (56 to 24 per cent). The other eight candidates are far behind with less than ten per cent of the vote. Marcos Jr’s lead may also be due to the popularity of his running mate, vice-president Sara Duterte-Carpio, who already succeeded her father in office as mayor of Davao City.

Leni Robredo embodies the last hope of the democratic and human rights-oriented electorate.

Remarkably, both of them – unlike all the other candidates – did not participate in televised debates during the election campaign. And Marcos Jr refused a direct TV duel with Robredo. Political commentators attribute the underlying motivation of Marcos’ candidacy to an attempt to clear the family name. Imelda Marcos, the widow of the former dictator, is suspected to be the driving force in the background. It’s possible that if Marcos Jr wins, historical revisionism will continue, and the crimes committed under his father’s reign will be increasingly played down. Marcos did not reveal any concrete political goals beyond platitudes in the election campaign.

Similar motives can be assumed for Duterte-Carpio. Should she succeed in being elected vice-president, she would establish a new political dynasty in the country. Also, the 43-year-old would be in an ideal position to run for president in 2028.

The last hope for progressives

Leni Robredo, on the other hand, embodies the last hope of the democratic and human rights-oriented electorate. Already as vice-president, she has been the quasi-leader of the opposition for the last six years. Robredo is running as an independent candidate but has been the face of the Liberal Party in the Philippines for many years. Before her political career, she was a human rights lawyer. Despite the clear gap to Marcos Jr in the polls, some hope for an upset victory for Robredo in recent weeks, as Robredo made small gains in the polls, while Marcos lost slightly. This may be related to the massive mobilisation of Robredo’s campaign supporters, who made pilgrimages to her campaign rallies in thousands. Moreover, Robredo is ahead of ‘Bong Bong’ Marcos in the evaluations of the Google Trends figures. So, the suspense remains to the very end.

In addition to the presidency and vice-presidency, seats in the Senate and the House of Representatives will also be decided. The stakes are high for progressive parties. The social democratic Akbayan Citizens’ Action Party has supported Leni Robredo’s campaign from the beginning; party members are also part of the campaign staff. For Akbayan, a party that also emerged from the resistance against the Marcos dictatorship, nothing less than its existence is at stake: if none of its candidates were to enter the House of Representatives, this would be the second election in a row where this happened, disqualifying the party from future elections. Current Akbayan senator Risa Hontiveros is also fighting for re-entry into the Senate as part of the Robredo campaign. Most recently, poll numbers suggested that re-election was a possibility. However, she would probably be the only opposition politician in the Senate, as the other promising candidates have already declared their support for Marcos Jr.

The situation of the trade unions in the country is also difficult.

The parties are also in a difficult position because they play a subordinate role in the election. Only 63 of the 304 seats in the House of Representatives are filled through party lists. The elections are highly personalised, which is why public recognisability is a key criterion for candidacy. While political manifestos hardly play a role. Candidates for political office often either come from one of the established family dynasties or have gained notoriety elsewhere, for example as actors, athletes, models, or TV presenters.

The situation of the trade unions in the country is also difficult: the vast majority of conservative, right-wing, and pro-employer unions support the candidacy of ‘Bong Bong’ Marcos. The progressive trade union camp, on the other hand, is split between supporters of Leni Robredo and the candidate pair of Leody de Guzman and Walden Bello of the Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM), who pursue an explicit pro-union agenda but have little chance of electoral success.

With the Marcos Jr/Duterte pair favoured to win the election, the Philippines probably faces a continuation of current policies. This does not bode well for progressive parties, trade unions, and workers.