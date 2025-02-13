For decades, the United States was the champion of multilateralism. Back in 1945, the country developed a structure of global institutions to protect the world from emerging dangers. Without the firm commitment of US presidents including Roosevelt and Truman, we wouldn’t have a United Nations, International Monetary Fund or World Bank today. And without the enormous financial commitment from the Americans, the UN system wouldn’t have survived for all this time. There was one guiding principle that made the US a major player in multilateralism throughout various administrations in the second half of the 20th century: it was in US interests to engage other countries in a multilateral system whose rules were in part decided by the US itself.

Then came the 21st century and this guiding principle went out the window: the invasion of Iraq, drone warfare, a weaker International Criminal Court and the first withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement. In retrospect, there is a long list of political decisions that cast doubt on whether the US has used its unipolar moment to its full advantage since the Cold War came to an end. Washington has lost its soft power and come under growing accusations of double standards, while global dissatisfaction with the US-dominated international order has risen.

In limbo

That world order is now a relic of the past, but a succession order has yet to be established. Instead, the world is in a state of transition, an unstable interregnum characterised by greater multipolarity and a relative decline in US power. This phase will draw out for even longer, regardless of who is in charge in Washington. So, it would be wrong to see Trump as the dawn of a new order. But there is reason to believe that the relationship between the US and the international community will look rather different since his re-election. Trump’s administration has adopted a new approach to foreign policy — one that will soon find itself being emulated and could be a defining factor for a world in interregnum.

The US has assumed the role of a great power that won’t be held back by the global rules of play. It sees multilateral organisations as beneath it, as more of a hindrance than a help whenever they aren’t serving US interests. Gone are the days of the rules-based order. A deals-based order now seems to be the guiding principle for the US when it comes to dealing with the international community. Narrowly defined benefits in the national interest and domestic policy considerations are more important to the Trump administration than securing long-term interests through a multilateral framework. And the way to achieve this is through customs duties, threats, penalties and sanctions — or rather, coercive diplomacy. At the same time, alliances are becoming more bilateral, as the UN system takes a back seat in this transactional power play.

The level of prestige, trust and soft power the US has lost is remarkable.

This approach has already weakened the multilateral system. The demands placed on multilateralism are getting heavier, and the UN seems to be less and less able to meet them, evidenced not least by veto after veto in the Security Council. Behind this are geopolitical rivalries and a lack of mutual trust between the major powers, which will only get worse under the new Trump administration. Lately, the US government has been flexing its muscles and scoring successive victories over other countries day after day. But its allies have been closely watching how it has dealt with Panama, Colombia and Denmark, a lesson in how important it is not to be too dependent on the US. The level of prestige, trust and soft power the US has lost is remarkable. And the rest of the world has cause for concern: since Trump announced plans to expand his country’s territory, two more of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – China and Russia – have been pursuing their own geopolitical expansion. And the greater the rivalry, the less likely they are to agree on the rules of play.

Herein lies the problem, because there is a large consensus between the 193 UN states that the multilateral system needs reform. Many deem the status quo unfair: countries in Africa, Latin America and Asia are calling for the Security Council to be reformed, more of a say in the IMF and the World Bank on global tax issues and how top personnel are selected, as well as better development and climate finance for the Global South. For the US and other Western states, many of these demands would mean giving up privileges and providing more resources. Trump, and other Western leaders, are unlikely to make these concessions, diminishing the multilateral system’s legitimacy and reducing its ability to reform.

These problems are exacerbated by the anticipated decline in American financial contributions. Given the tasks that it takes on, the UN is already underfunded, with income of around $74 billion, around 28 per cent coming from the United States. Now, the UN and many of its agencies are preparing for the US to slash its contributions or, in some cases, stop them altogether. In some areas and regions, this could grind the UN to a halt.

A deal-based order, but at what cost?

The fact that wars continue unabated in Ukraine and elsewhere is also a symptom of weaker multilateralism. The UN has been practically absent in recent efforts to resolve ongoing wars and conflicts. If Trump succeeds in forcing ceasefires and stabilising conflicts, it would be some serious kudos for his foreign policy. Suddenly, a deal-based order might be more appealing than multilateralism after all. But at what cost? A stable network of multilateral rules would be replaced by an unstable mesh of bilateral transactions. Europe remembers this approach all too well, which ended in violence in the 19th century.

Countries on this side of the Atlantic drew their own conclusions from that experience and created the European Union as a result. An entity that serves as inspiration for the world on how to navigate the wilderness we are heading toward. The enhanced cooperation that underpins EU treaties can be a guiding principle for new alliances with countries in Latin America, Africa and Asia. We must work more strategically and intensively with these on joint projects. The countries of the Global South, in particular, have an interest in setting out common rules to prevent the future world order from becoming a stage for the great powers.

Cooperation with the US government remains extremely important in strategic terms.

For these reformed alliances to work, partners need to be clear that the rules-based order is simply a better way of doing things than the deals-based order, which only benefits those with huge bargaining power. The EU should therefore focus its reform efforts on the most critical areas for countries in the Global South: better access to funds and financial security nets, sustainable development finance models, solutions to the global debt crisis, more say in the IMF and World Bank, reform of the UN Security Council and a fairer global tax system.

Many far-reaching reforms are unthinkable without American support, so cooperation with the US government remains extremely important in strategic terms. The aim must be to hold the United States accountable to its international memberships and agreements as much as possible. This can be done. Trump has picked someone from his inner circle as UN ambassador, in the form of Elise Stefanik. That adds weight to the post. Stefanik will hold cabinet status, which is not always a given for Republican administrations. She is young, accomplished and ambitious, and will use her position to forge her own foreign-policy profile to support her career plans. Constructive cooperation with Stefanik on certain UN dossiers is a possibility.

For multilateral cooperation with the US to work, Washington must be made clearer on the strategic value of multilateral rules. Neither disorder nor power vacuums are in American interests. Nor were they ever. As the world edges closer to the wilderness, it is worth remembering why Roosevelt and Truman were so committed to bringing the international community together in 1945. So, they could produce the Charter of the United Nations and save the peoples of the world from ‘the scourge of war’. The order when these words were written in the preamble to the Charter has now fizzled out. Now there is no task more important for the international community than to transform this core mission into a new order. The United States remains an indispensable part of this. And so does the United Nations.